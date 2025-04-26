Hagel was suspended one game Friday for interference on the Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (undisclosed) in Thursday's Game 2.

Hagel will be out of the lineup Saturday for Game 3, but he'll be eligible to return in Monday's Game 4. The 26-year-old winger is minus-4 with three shots on net, five hits and five PIM over two contests in the playoffs so far, but the Lightning will miss his two-way play, especially when they're already down 2-0 in the series.