Hagel (lower body) won't play against Washington on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hagel is day-to-day and will miss at least one game due to a lower-body injury, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He has earned 13 goals, 24 points, 80 shots on net, 12 hits and 11 blocked shots in 20 appearances this season. Anthony Cirelli (lower body) and Brayden Point (undisclosed) will replace Hagel and Conor Geekie (upper body) in Tuesday's lineup against the Capitals.