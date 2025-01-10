Point scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Boston.

It was his 600th NHL point. Point has 289 goals and 311 assists in 615 games. This season, he has 25 goals and 22 assists in 34 games, and he's on a four-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). Point sits in a three-way tie with Mikko Rantanen and William Nylander for second in goals in the NHL with 24. But he's tallied those in just 34 games, compared to Nylander's 43 and Rantanen's 42. The only other player who comes close to that is Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), who has 23 in just 34 contests. Point's dominance is impressive.