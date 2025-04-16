Point had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Point put Tampa Bay up 1-0 lead early in the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Vitek Vanecek inside the far post. It was his 42nd goal of the season, which puts him sixth overall in the NHL. Point's goal prowess continues to impress -- he's tapped the keg 51, 46 and 42 times in the last three seasons, respectively.