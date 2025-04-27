Point scored a goal Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.
Point tied the game 1-1 at 17:15 of the first period when Jake Guentzel's shot hit him and deflected past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point has two goals on nine shots this postseason and will look to build on that in Game 4 on Monday night.
