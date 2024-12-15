Point scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Point became the third player to reach the 20-goal mark this season when he put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 13:21 of the first period. The center is on a remarkable run with four goals and 11 assists over his last five games, and going back farther, he has scored 12 goals and added 11 helpers over 12 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. Point has a total of 36 points (16 on the power play), 56 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 24 appearances this season. He's on pace to challenge for his first 100-point campaign.