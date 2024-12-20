Point picked up an assist Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Blues.
Point's scoring streak stands at seven games and 17 points (five goals, 12 assists). He's the NHL's third-highest goal scorer, but he's really shown off his playmaking on this streak. Point had five assists in his first 18 games this season. It's not especially surprising, though -- his 35.6 shooting percentage is unsustainably high, and in fact, it's 16.6 percent above his career mark (19.0). Point remains on a career pace and is headed for his first triple-digit campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Racks up four points in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Sets up goal in loss to Edmonton•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Another four-point game•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Second four-assist game in NHL•