Point (lower body) could still be an option against the Penguins on Tuesday after head coach Jon Cooper told reporters the center was "trending in the right direction," per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Point certainly seems to be getting close to play after working with the No. 1 power-play unit at Monday's practice. Fantasy players should probably expect the Calgary native to be deemed a game-time decision ahead of puck drop, but look for him to fill a first-line role whenever he is given the green light to return to the lineup.