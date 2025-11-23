Cernak notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Cernak returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old saw 23:24 of ice time in his return, a season-high mark, so he appears to have no limitations going forward as long as he can avoid other injuries. He's at four helpers, 13 shots on net, 21 PIM, 40 hits and 43 blocks through 19 outings this season. That heavy playing style can take a toll, but Cernak is a worthy option for fantasy managers in banger leagues.