Cernak (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Utah, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cernak exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be evaluated in the hours leading up to Monday's puck drop before the Lightning determine his status. If Cernak is unable to play, Max Crozier will likely enter the lineup.