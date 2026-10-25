Cernak notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Through 11 outings, Cernak has two helpers, 15 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. The 29-year-old defenseman is looking to bounce back from a career-worst output of 11 points in 61 regular-season contests in 2025-26. The year before, he set a personal best with 21 points over 76 regular-season games. Cernak's potential lies in the middle of those marks, though his fantasy value is highest in banger leagues, assuming he doesn't overdo it and end up getting injured.

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