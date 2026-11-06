Cernak picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He also had two hits.

The big defender has a surprising three assists in his last two games. Cernak's best offensive season came in 2024-25 when he put up three goals and 18 assists. He's much better known for his physicality. Cernak has 28 hits and 21 blocked shots in just 14 games so far. He has delivered at least 100 hits in every full season with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 where he fell short of the century by two hits.