Cernak (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak sat out Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville with an undisclosed injury. With the 29-year-old blueliner back in the fold, the Lightning will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards against the Red Wings on Tuesday, with Scott Sabourin serving as a healthy scratch. Cernak has two assists, 15 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 25 hits in 12 outings this season.