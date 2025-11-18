Cernak (lower body) won't play against New Jersey on Tuesday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Cernak is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has chipped in three assists, 12 shots on goal, 40 blocked shots and 39 hits across 18 appearances this season. With Cernak and Max Crozier (undisclosed) unavailable, Declan Carlile and Steve Santini will be in Tuesday's lineup against the Devils.