Moser (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Moser rested in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, but his return to practice signals that he should officially be available for Game 1 against the Canadiens on Sunday. Across 79 regular-season appearances this year, Moser logged seven goals, 22 assists, 91 blocked shots, 69 PIM and 61 hits while averaging 21:34 of ice time.