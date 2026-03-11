Lightning's J.J. Moser: Four points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was a point shot through traffic. Moser has four points, including two goals, in his last two games. And his two shots pushed him to 94 this season -- that's a career high. Moser has seven goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. Those seven goals equal his career mark which he set in Arizona in 2022-23.
