default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Finley is battling an illness, which is why he won't play Saturday in Columbus.

Although Finley exited Friday's 2-1 shootout win due to an undisclosed injury, it seems that's not the reason he's unavailable versus the Blue Jackets. Max Crozier is also on the shelf because of an illness. Jakob Pelletier and Simon Lundmark are set to draw into the lineup Saturday.

More News