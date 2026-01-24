Lightning's Jack Finley: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finley is battling an illness, which is why he won't play Saturday in Columbus.
Although Finley exited Friday's 2-1 shootout win due to an undisclosed injury, it seems that's not the reason he's unavailable versus the Blue Jackets. Max Crozier is also on the shelf because of an illness. Jakob Pelletier and Simon Lundmark are set to draw into the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Set to be available Monday•
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Injured early Friday•
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Scores in return from loan•
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Heads to minors•