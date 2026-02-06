default-cbs-image
Finley was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Finley has not picked up a point in his last 10 appearances and has two goals and an assist in 22 games with Tampa Bay this season. He will be sent to AHL Syracuse, if he passes through waivers.

