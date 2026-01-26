Finley (illness) was on the ice for Monday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, signaling that he's slated to be available for the Lightning's home game against Utah.

Finley missed Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jackets due to an illness, but he seems to have moved past the issue. Over his last five appearances, he's recorded no points, 12 hits, seven PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 7:22 of ice time.