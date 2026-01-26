Crozier (illness) is set to return to the lineup against the Mammoth on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Crozier's potential return is good news for the Bolts' blue line, which has been very banged up, including Erik Cernak (undisclosed), who was deemed a game-time call for the clash with Utah. With Crozier in action, Simon Lundmark could be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.