Crozier (abdomen) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and play Wednesday versus the Rangers, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Crozier hasn't been in the Lightning's lineup since Feb. 1, so this will give him an opportunity to get back up to speed ahead of the playoffs. The 25-year-old defenseman has a goal, 10 points, 40 PIM, 38 hits and 31 blocks in 34 outings in 2025-26. Crozier will likely serve on the Lightning's third pairing.