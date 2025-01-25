Paul scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Paul tallied late in the second period to bring the Lightning within a goal. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a strong January with five goals and three assists over 13 contests in a middle-six role. He's up to 14 tallies, 28 points, 76 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 41 appearances. He's playing less of a physical game than in years past, but he's also found a little more offense.