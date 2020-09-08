Kucherov scored a goal and added four assists with a plus-4 rating in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Kucherov was injured in Game 5 versus the Bruins after taking a high stick to the face. He ultimately didn't miss a game, and the Lightning will be thankful for that after his five-point burst Monday. The Russian winger is up to five goals and 16 helpers through 14 playoff contest. He's added 49 shots on net and a plus-10 rating.