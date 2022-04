Colton reached the 20-goal mark, scoring twice and adding an assist in Thursday's 8-1 victory over Toronto.

Colton now has two goals in consecutive games and nine goals in 11 games since the start of April. The 25-year-old center has been on a tear of late despite averaging only 12:45 of ice time on Tampa's third line. In 73 games this season, Colton has recorded 21 goals and 17 assists.