Hedman had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Hedman made it 4-1 in the second period with a point from the left circle that sailed over Elvis Merzlikins' glove. His second was a one-timer from the point on a third-period power play to put the Bolts up 5-2. It was a milestone night for the defender -- Hedman passed Rob Blake for 20th in points by a defenseman in NHL history (778).