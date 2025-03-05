Hedman had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
Hedman made it 4-1 in the second period with a point from the left circle that sailed over Elvis Merzlikins' glove. His second was a one-timer from the point on a third-period power play to put the Bolts up 5-2. It was a milestone night for the defender -- Hedman passed Rob Blake for 20th in points by a defenseman in NHL history (778).
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Records two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Consistent goal scoring every year•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Goal, assist in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: First points in five games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Seven-game, nine-point streak•