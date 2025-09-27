Lightning's Victor Hedman: Makes precautionary exit
Hedman (undisclosed) left Friday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes for precautionary reasons, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman didn't play after the first period Friday, but the initial report from head coach Jon Cooper suggests the defenseman should be fine. It's unclear if Hedman will play Saturday versus the Predators, but don't expect the Lightning to rush him back for preseason action.
