Nylander was waived by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Nylander signed a one-year contract with Toronto in late November but was a healthy scratch in three of the Maple Leafs' last four games. If he clears waivers, he could see increased chances to play in the minors.
