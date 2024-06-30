Nylander is not expected to get a qualifying offer from Columbus on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nylander will be eligible for unrestricted free agency Monday. The decision is surprising because the 26-year-old forward was a great fit for the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. Nylander produced 11 goals and 15 points in 23 games after being acquired from Pittsburgh in February.