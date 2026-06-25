Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Ready for 2026-27

Stolarz (groin) has fully recovered from his groin injury and is expected to be the starter heading into training camp, according to general manager John Chayka, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet on Thursday.

Stolarz being deemed the starting goalie by Chayka shouldn't come as a huge surprise after the club traded away Joseph Woll in mid-June. The 32-year-old Stolarz was limited to just 26 regular-season appearances due to injuries this year, posting a 10-10-3 record and 3.28 GAA. That injury history should be a red flag for fantasy managers, especially considering he has only reached the 30-game mark once in his NHL career.