Stolarz stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Stolarz picked up his first win in three outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old netminder looked to be in his 2024-25 form for this one, as he struggled even before his long-term absence this season. He's now 7-7-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 16 starts. The Maple Leafs come out of the Olympic break with a back-to-back against division rivals -- they visit the Lightning on Feb. 25 and then face the Panthers a day later, so Stolarz and Joseph Woll will likely each get a start in that two-game sequence.