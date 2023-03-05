Matthews left Saturday's game against the Canucks late in the first after taking a slap shot off the inside of his right knee.

Noah Juulsen wound up at the top of the right circle and Matthews turned into the path of the puck. It hit him right where he tapes his shin pads. He was unable to stand and the play was blown dead, but eventually, he was able to get off the ice without the help of the trainer. Matthews would be a huge loss to the Leafs and fantasy managers if he is unable to return.