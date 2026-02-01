Matthews picked up an assist in regulation and a goal in the shootout in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Nikita Tolopilo had turned Matthews away on a penalty shot in the third period, but the sniper undressed the netminder on a beautiful play in the shootout. Matthews' assist was his 20th of the season, which gives him 10 consecutive regular seasons with that many at the start of his career. He's the fifth Maple Leafs player to accomplish that feat. The others are Dave Keon (15), Morgan Rielly (13), Mats Sundin (13) and Borje Salming (12).