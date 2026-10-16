Matthews scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Matthews scored for the third straight game, and the goal extended his point streak to six games and 13 points (six goals, seven assists). He sits in the NHL's top-five point getters and top-10 snipers at this early mark. Matthews is well past the knee surgery that ended his season in March of last year. We're watching his shooting volume carefully, as his 26 shots so far would put him shy of the 300-plus mark that he put up annually for his three-best seasons earlier this decade. If he can up the volume, Matthews could threaten the 60-goal, 100-point mark again.