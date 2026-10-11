Matthews scored twice and had two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

It was Matthews' 84th multi-goal game to move within one of tying Joe Mullen (85) for the third most in NHL history among U.S.-born players. After being held scoreless in his first two games, Matthews has gone on a four-game rip with four goals, six assists and 17 shots. There are two, four-point outbursts in that span. His 10 points put him into a tie for fifth overall in the NHL. Matthews is back, hockey lovers -- this season is going to be a great ride.