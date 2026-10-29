Matthews scored a goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Matthews was united with Gavin McKenna on the top line and first power-play unit for this game. It worked wonders for both players -- they each notched three points despite the loss. Matthews has been a steady contributor early in the season with 10 goals, 13 assists, 44 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-6 rating over 15 appearances. That puts him on pace for more than 50 goals, a mark he hasn't reached since the 2023-24 campaign, when he scored a career-high 69 times.