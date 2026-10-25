Matthews scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win or loss against Edmonton.

It came on a nice 2-on-1 with Easton Cowan, who threaded a pass through the defender's feet to Matthews' tape, and he snapped a quick shot high inside the left post. Tristan Jarry had no chance. Matthews has nine goals, 10 assists and 39 shots in 13 games this season. He was held off the score sheet the first two games this season, but after that, he's never gone more than one game without an offensive contribution.