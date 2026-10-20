Matthews scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Matthews delivered his fourth multi-point performance of the season Monday and was a one-man wrecking crew, getting involved in each of the Maple Leafs' three goals while bringing his totals to seven goals and nine assists through 10 games. The Toronto captain has been particularly productive on the man advantage, already posting six power-play points (three goals, three assists). His established scoring ability, prominent power-play deployment and consistent production make him an elite fantasy option regardless of matchup in the early stages of the season.