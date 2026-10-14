Matthews scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Matthews was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, but he's since rattled off a five-game streak. He's earned five goals and seven assists in that span, including four power-play points. That's the Matthews we're more familiar with, compared to what he's done in a couple of down years recently. The star center has added 25 shots on net, four hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven appearances. If he can stay healthy and continue to average around four shots per game, he shouldn't have much trouble getting back above the 40-goal mark.