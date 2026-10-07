Matthews scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

His goal came with 14 seconds left to deliver the win. Matthews earned the praise of new head coach Jim Hiller after the game: "I thought he's been really good our whole camp, he's been working on every puck, but tonight for me, he was a little bit different tonight. From just a pure hockey perspective, to appreciate his game tonight, it was really a special night for him. I'm not even talking about the goal, just his game start to finish." Matthews is looking to rebound from an injury-related decline in output last season. He had 27 goals and 53 points in 60 games. So far, so good.