McMann (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.

McMann was injured in the first period after playing 4:10 in the game. With the Maple Leafs trailing 4-1 after the first period, it's possible there's at least some precautionary motivation to keep McMann out of the rest of the game. Toronto ends the season with a road back-to-back versus the Panthers on Tuesday and the Lightning on Wednesday. If McMann can't suit up, Matthew Knies will likely see a larger role.