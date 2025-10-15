Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: First win with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Primeau made 26 saves in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
It was Primeau's debut as a Leaf. It was his first NHL game since Dec. 12, 2024, when he was with the Canadiens. The Leafs claimed him off waivers from the Hurricanes on Oct. 6. Primeau will remain with the big club until Joseph Woll (personal) returns.
