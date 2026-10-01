Sissons scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Sissons tallied in the first period for his first goal as a Maple Leaf. The 32-year-old defensive forward has slotted onto the third line to begin his tenure in Toronto. For the second year in a row, he is ostensibly serving as a team's replacement for Nicolas Roy, as the Maple Leafs dealt that forward to Colorado at the trade deadline last year. Sissons has a little less scoring upside, but he should be able to do better than his 11-point effort over 66 regular-season games with the Golden Knights last year. Sissons also missed the 100-hit mark for the first time in five years in 2025-26, but he's already racked up six hits and three blocks over two games in 2026-27.