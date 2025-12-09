Mermis (lower body) was unable to finish Monday's 2-0 win over the Lightning, and head coach Craig Berube said that the defenseman will be evaluated Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Mermis was forced out of the contest during the final frame after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Gage Goncalves, who received a major penalty and a game misconduct as a result of the play. Mermis recorded one shot on goal and one block in 10:34 of ice time prior to departing. The 31-year-old can be considered day-to-day until his status is updated ahead of Thursday's home matchup against San Jose.