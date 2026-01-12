Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Sent to AHL for conditioning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mermis (lower body) was assigned to AHL Toronto on Monday for a conditioning assignment.
Mermis has missed the last 15 games due to injury. He has collected one goal, five shots on net, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 11 NHL outings this season. Mermis hasn't earned a point in two AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Will be evaluated Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Rare goal in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Recalled from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Heads to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Back in NHL•