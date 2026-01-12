default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mermis (lower body) was assigned to AHL Toronto on Monday for a conditioning assignment.

Mermis has missed the last 15 games due to injury. He has collected one goal, five shots on net, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 11 NHL outings this season. Mermis hasn't earned a point in two AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

More News