Mermis (lower body) was placed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mermis had one goal, five shots on net, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 11 NHL outings this campaign before landing on injured reserve. Assuming he clears, he will probably report to AHL Toronto. Mermis hasn't earned a point in three minor-league appearances this season.

