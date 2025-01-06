Hildeby stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hildeby made his first NHL start since Dec. 15 and came away with his third win in four outings this season. He allowed the opening goal to Tyson Foerster in the first period and another tally to Scott Laughton in the second. Morgan Rielly had the game-winner at 2:25 of overtime. Hildeby and Matt Murray have been sharing backup duties at the NHL level as well as the starting role for AHL Toronto during the absence of Anthony Stolarz (knee). The Maple Leafs don't have a back-to-back over the next week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some roster shuffling to keep Hildeby and Murray fresh with AHL games even if Joseph Woll ultimately starts a few games in a row for the big club.