Samsonov stopped 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

A Daniel Spring penalty shot and a Lucas Raymond wrister off the post less than two minutes apart in the second period accounted for all of Detroit's offense, and Samsonov was otherwise airtight in the crease. It's his second straight win after going nearly a month without a victory, and on the season the 26-year-old netminder is 4-1-2 with a 3.56 GAA and .878 save percentage over nine appearances. With Joseph Woll struggling lately (4.14 GAA and .862 save percentage since Halloween), the door is open for Samsonov to reclaim the No. 1 job with the Leafs if he can string together another good performance or two.