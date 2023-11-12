Samsonov made 31 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver.
The monkey is off his back. Samsonov let in a couple in the first period, but rebounded quickly and put up a solid effort. It was his first win since Oct. 14. Samsonov was 0-1-2 in his previous five starts, including getting pulled twice. Fingers crossed this is the start of something positive.
