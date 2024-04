Samsonov will patrol the home crease versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov struggled mightily in his last start Thursday against the Devils, surrendering six goals on just 20 shots en route to a 6-5 defeat. He'll try to bounce back in a middling home matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 3.05 goals on the road this year, 15th in the NHL.