Samsonov was pulled after surrendering three goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
There was an odor to the first period that Samsonov couldn't escape. He was replaced by Joseph Woll, who bricked up the net and earned the win. Woll will start Tuesday against Washington and he's "pushing for more work," according to Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.
